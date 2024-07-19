Site logo

Hungarian Grand Prix: Practice team notes - Alpine

NEWS STORY
19/07/2024

Esteban Ocon: "It is always nice coming back to the Hungaroring, a track I enjoy driving and a place where I will always have fond memories.

"Overall, it was a difficult Friday, with the car not quite working or behaving in the way we wanted after trying some experiments in both sessions. We are struggling slightly with general balance and grip on both the short and long runs. The car did feel better on high fuel, but we need to improve across the board if we are to be competitive for the rest of the weekend. We need to look into these things and try to make improvements ahead of Qualifying tomorrow."

Pierre Gasly: "It is great to be back in Hungary, although, on our side today, it has been a challenging start to the weekend. Obviously, the high temperatures here are quite tough to contend with and the car did not feel great today. There is lots for us to work on overnight in terms of car balance and set up, so of course, the simulator work back at base tonight will be important. We are still yet to find the car's sweet spot at this track. There's more to come from us and hopefully we can put our learnings into practice ahead of tomorrow and be in better shape."

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

No comments posted as yet, would you like to be the first to have your say?

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2024. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  privacy & security  |  rss  |  terms