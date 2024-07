British Grand Prix: Qualifying team notes - Alpine

Esteban Ocon: "It was a complicated session with the drying track and stoppage for the red flag, but ultimately, we did not optimise our Qualifying today.

We did not take the right decisions at the right time, and we seemed to be offset compared to the others, and not pushing when the track was probably at its best. Then there was some confusion at the end where I thought we had one more push lap and I was told to abort the lap. In the end, it is a frustrating day that we did not maximise and one that we need to review. It will be a difficult race tomorrow given our starting position. We will try our best to move forward, especially if the weather stays like it is with changeable conditions."

Pierre Gasly: "We knew ahead of the weekend we were going to start the race from P20, as we had to take a penalty eventually and it is good that we get it out of the way. It was not a very exciting session for me - I did a single lap on Softs and with the track conditions improving we did not want to take any risks today. For me, the weekend will start tomorrow, we will attack where we can and hopefully be able to fight our way back to the top ten and continue our positive streak over the past couple of races. But we also know the conditions here are very tricky and we have seen how easy it is to get off track here. At the same time, those conditions could make the race tomorrow quite interesting, and it could help us fight our way back and gain positions."

Bruno Famin, Team Principal: "We have not been good enough today from an operational standpoint. With the changeable conditions it was crucial to push and set a time when the track was at its best and we missed the optimum window. We knew with Pierre there was little to gain today with the grid penalties for tomorrow, so we did not take any unnecessary risks. For Esteban, the timing was tight at the end for the chequered flag, and we missed the opportunity to improve on his time. We will go away and review what happened and try to avoid similar scenarios happening in future. It will be a long race tomorrow and we will review how best to approach the race from our starting position and give ourselves a chance of progressing through the field."