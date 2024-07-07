British Grand Prix: Race team notes - Alpine

Esteban started from P18 on New Softs, finished P16: Pit Stops on Lap 19 for Intermediates, Lap 21 for Mediums, Lap 26 for Intermediates, Lap 38 for Mediums. Fastest Lap: 1min 30.875secs. Pierre Did Not Start.

Esteban Ocon: "Today's result rounds off what has been a tough weekend for the team. We took wrong decisions across the whole weekend, which means we did not give ourselves a fighting chance. We knew the weather would be changeable, but we did not optimise our strategy with the tyre choices and dropped back as a consequence. Overall, it is a weekend to forget and to quickly bounce back from in Budapest, which is a race and a track that I enjoy with great memories from."

Pierre Gasly: "We immediately noticed something was wrong with the car leaving the garage and suspected an issue with the gearbox. We knew there might be a problem to start the race, and, in the end, I came back immediately after the formation lap and had to retire the car. Due to the grid penalty for changing the power unit, it was always going to be a compromised weekend on my side of the garage. It is a pity we could not take part in the race to at least try and fight back for positions. With the weather being so unstable, there might have been some opportunities for us, but that just was not on the cards today. We will continue to learn and we need to analyse what exactly happened to make sure we will not have the same issue again. There is lots for us to do and we will use the time ahead of Hungary to come back stronger."

Bruno Famin, Team Principal: "Clearly, this has been a difficult weekend for the team in Silverstone. It is one we must learn lessons from, and we must apply ourselves in an improved manner at future races in order to do better. We did not give our drivers a fighting chance. One positive to come from today is our work in the pit-stops where we have made significant strides forwards. It has been an intense triple header for the team. We will debrief collectively, work tirelessly to find improvements, and come back stronger in Budapest in two weeks' time."

Check out our Sunday gallery from Silverstone here.