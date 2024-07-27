Famin to step down as Alpine boss

Bruno Famin is to step down as team principal at Alpine over the summer break.

The Frenchman was appointed to the role in July 2023, following the 'departure' of Otmar Szafnauer, essentially taking on the management of all Alpine's motorsport activities.

"BWT Alpine F1 Team can confirm that Bruno Famin will move away from his current role as Team Principal of the F1 division by the end of August," said the French team in a brief statement. "Bruno will be in charge of all other Motorsport activities of the Renault Group at Viry-Chatillon. A new Team Principal will be announced in due course."

"For the last year, I've been doubling my activities with the VP motorsport role, where I am managing Viry-Chatillon with all the World Endurance, Dakar, Formula E projects we are managing there," Famin told reporters.

"On top of that I'm acting as the managing director of the Alpine F1 team, and I'm considering the stakes of the new project about Viry," he added.

According to paddock speculation, Famin will be replaced by Hitech GP boss Oliver Oakes a former racer who won the 2005 Karting World Championship.

Interestingly, Hitech GP was one of several teams, along with Andretti, that responded to the FIA's invitation to submit potential entries for the 2026 Formula One World Championship.

At the time of its submission to the FIA, Hitech had just sold a 25% stake to Kazakh businessman, Vladimir Kim.

Hitech Global Holdings Limited, which owns and operates teams in Formula 2, Formula 3 and Formula 4, has established itself as a highly competitive, professional outfit in less than a decade.

Comprised of six race teams in all, Hitech employs over 150 people across its 56,000 sq ft facilities at Silverstone, while its in-house technologies arm works with various OEMs and motorsport teams to provide specialist R&D capability.