Hungarian Grand Prix: Qualifying team notes - Alpine

Esteban Ocon: "It was frustrating for our Qualifying session to end early today.

"Clearly it was a mistake not to go out for a final run where the track conditions and lap-time improved significantly. I was in 10th place before the session restarted after the red flag and we showed decent pace in the mixed conditions, but we misread the evolution of the track after that point. It is easy in hindsight, but we win and lose as a team and we did not get it right today. What is most important is to learn and make better decisions in the future."

Pierre Gasly: "We did not get it right today. With the mixed conditions, Q1 was less about car performance and more about being on track at the right time. We got that completely wrong today, it was a mistake and, as a result, we missed out on an opportunity for a better result in Qualifying. When conditions are like that - wet to dry - usually opportunities come up and it is these chances that we have to take. Simply, we have to do better. Tomorrow will be a challenging afternoon from the back of the grid but we will give it our all and see what we can achieve."

Bruno Famin, Team Principal: "We made a mistake today in Q1 by being the only cars in the garage with the track drying at the end of the session and, as a team, we take that one on the chin. Regardless of our performance level so far this weekend, it's a bitter one to swallow to exit in this manner. We apologise to the drivers for not giving them the opportunity in the session and we will debrief together and put measures in place to ensure this never happens again. Tomorrow will be challenging. We are well out of position at the back of the grid and we will need things to really go our way if we are to come away with a good result. That said, we are a team of fighters and we will never give up."