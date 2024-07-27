Belgian Grand Prix: Qualifying team notes - Williams

Sven Smeets, Sporting Director: The weather dictated Qualifying today.

The track remained too wet for Softs, however it was very difficult to decide when to come in and take a new set of Intermediates. With Logan, we missed the right track position at the end of Q1 and had to abandon our last pushlap which we needed to get into Q2. Alex got into Q2 with a good lap and missed out on Q3 by a few milliseconds, but we're happy with P11 after such a tricky Qualifying. Tomorrow it will be dry so the race will be a completely different story to today, but we're ready to fight for points.

Alex Albon: It was a lot of fun out there today with the conditions making it a bit tricky but a joy to drive. Trying to get the rears to survive or to go flat through Eau Rouge; every lap was pushing the limits. Whilst we were three milliseconds off Q3, I'm still happy with how the car felt and due to penalties, we'll be starting from P10 anyway. We've made a lot of changes on our car from FP3 to Qualifying, however because of the rain, we aren't 100% sure how these changes have gone, but we'll be looking to have a good day tomorrow and fight for points.

Logan Sargeant: It's always tricky at Spa and it's never easy in these kinds of conditions when the track is drying. A lot of it comes down to that last lap and we didn't get one in as we didn't get ourselves in the right position. So what could have been, nobody knows, but I'm not sure we quite had the pace today. We'll go again tomorrow.