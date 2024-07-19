Hungarian Grand Prix: Practice team notes - Williams

Sven Smeets, Sporting Director: Today was all about testing some of our learnings from Barcelona.

We had a busy programme and made some improvements from FP1 to FP2 and are in a better place now than where we were a few weeks ago in these hot track conditions. There is still a lot of data to go through tonight, but our race pace looks to have improved. It will be very hot on Sunday, so good tyre management will be key to fighting for points.

Alex Albon: I'm happy with the sessions today; there's definitely work to do as we've experimented a lot between FP1 and FP2, so we need to go through the data and work out which bits worked and eliminate those that didn't. There's more potential in the car but I'll be surprised if we stay where we are but it's a positive start. Our long pace is looking good and there is still more for us to learn from the data, so we'll go away and do our homework tonight.

Logan Sargeant: I think most importantly we made a good step forward between FP1 and FP2. I wasn't super happy with where we were in FP1, but the afternoon session felt a lot better. We just need to keep chipping away, doing our homework and see what we can do better. The big player is the track temperature. Tomorrow looks like it's going to be a bit more overcast than today, so that may play in our favour. I'm sure Sunday will be tough on the tyres, but we'll put ourselves in the best position we can. Considering the track, I thought we would be in a worse position than we are, so I'm looking forward to having a positive day tomorrow.