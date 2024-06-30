Austrian Grand Prix: Race team notes - Williams

Sven Smeets, Sporting Director: It was a tough day for both drivers, firstly with Logan making contact on the first lap, requiring him to pit for a new front wing, and Alex struggling to get good track position and clean air, impacting his ability to fight through the field.

We also knew today, with the high temperatures, was going to be a tyre management challenge. It's been a tough two weekends for the team, last time out in Barcelona and here in Austria, however, we will look to take the learnings from this weekend and come back stronger next weekend for our home Grand Prix at Silverstone.

Alex Albon: I believe P12 or P13 was possible today. I know it's not points but I don't like finishing behind where I think we could've finished. With the pit stops, I lost a lot of time, either fighting with cars then boxing straight afterwards or coming out into dirty air. I don't think it was easy out there with it being a short track and pit stops being a bit trickier, and I know it was my fault for crossing the line, but it's just frustrating. We do have some learnings from this weekend that we can take to Silverstone, however there are still some questions as I didn't expect us to be lacking in performance this much. Hopefully, we won't suffer the same problems next week and can come back stronger.

Logan Sargeant: It's been a tough afternoon. I damaged my front wing on the first lap and from there I was praying for a Safety Car that never came. I feel like the pace was okay relative and it was a good step forward from yesterday but still a painful day. Generally, things are moving in the right direction, but we need to find some more pace in the car.