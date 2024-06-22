Spanish Grand Prix: Qualifying team notes - Williams

Sven Smeets, Sporting Director: We knew it was going to be very tight in the midfield and that we had to be on top of our game from the start. Unfortunately, today's performance was not good enough to get us into Q2.

The positive of today is that the drivers like the balance of the FW46 more than last year's car which confirms that we have made a good improvement from the FW45.

Tomorrow there is a chance of rain before and towards the end of the race. It will be much cooler, which may create some opportunities.

Alex Albon: We knew that FP3 wouldn't be representative, although we finish Qualifying a bit disappointed. The long corners at this track haven't suited us for the past few years, but the car felt good today and we've made a huge step compared to last year. There was maybe a corner or two where I could've squeezed more out of the car, but it felt good overall, and I think highlights how strong the midfield is at this stage of the season. It's very close out there so we'll see what opportunities come our way tomorrow.

Logan Sargeant: Unfortunately, the cars weren't the same spec in the end. The floors that we've brought are underperforming which is a shame. We've been working hard all weekend by trying to change things to get the floors to work as they should. It was slightly better in Qualifying than it was in FP3. We need to understand the problem and get it fixed for the future. It's not great for me or the team and none of us want to be in this position. We'll keep fighting no matter the situation.