Spanish Grand Prix: Practice team notes - Williams

Sven Smeets, Racing Director: Last year we struggled at this track, especially when the track temperature went up.

Today we learned that the FW46 is better balanced and a good step forward from last year, but that we still have to solve some issues we encountered in both Free Practice sessions to find performance for Qualifying and the race. We will be working hard tonight to go through all the data and try to find some solutions to help the drivers. Sunday seems still to be a cooler day which could help us to find performance.

Alex Albon: FP1 was pretty good. We haven't gone well in Barcelona historically, but we've made some good steps forward compared to last year. Going into FP2, we made a couple of changes to combat issues from FP1, but as the track gripped up, the same issues continued. We'll revisit overnight and see what we can do to address them. It's tough to be in P19 and P20, so I'm hoping that the track cools and the wind dies down to help us find a bit more pace.

Logan Sargeant: It's been a bit of a tricky day. This track has always been difficult for us and it's proving to be so this weekend. There's been positive flashes today like our long run pace which doesn't look as bad as what it did last year. We had a bit of a compromised run plan on low fuel. There are still things to be optimistic about, but we have some work to do to find some time for tomorrow. We need to get the tyre working better on low fuel. From a balance point of view, we're not too far away. We'll do some digging tonight.