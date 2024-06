Canada Grand Prix: Practice team notes - Williams

Sven Smeets, Sporting Director: As predicted in the beginning of the week the weather determined the run plans today.

There wasn't much running in FP1 for us, but we made the most of FP2 doing a good number of laps on the Soft tyre before changing to the Intermediate. We collected valuable information on both tyres for the rest of the weekend and the drivers are reasonably happy with the set-up of the car in these constantly changing conditions. More rain is expected for tomorrow and Sunday which will keep things interesting. We will have to be on top of our game as there will be opportunities to score valuable points on Sunday.

Alex Albon: Overall, we had a good practice session in FP2 and it was fun to get out there and take a bit of risk. It looks like we will have similar conditions across the weekend, so I'm glad we could do some laps on the slicks and the Inters. The car felt strong on both compounds, and the slicks felt really good even with the DRS closed, so there's definitely more lap time there. In all my running today, I was between fourth and ninth so I'm generally feeling positive for tomorrow.

Logan Sargeant: Obviously, it was a massively disrupted day. Looking at it as a whole, we didn't get to drive in proper dry or wet conditions. There was maybe a little missed opportunity by not doing any laps when it was a bit more wet in FP1. Nonetheless it was okay in general with a few things to sort out. I think we're going to be in a similar weather pattern tomorrow, so it'll be about being on the right tyre at the right time and getting the strategy correct.