Monaco Grand Prix: Practice team notes - Williams

Sven Smeets, Sporting Director: The first day in Monaco is always a bit tricky as the track is a real challenge for every driver from start to finish. Drivers need some laps to get in the rhythm and to start building up confidence.

We had a reasonably good day today with both drivers being able to do their full run plans in both FP1 and FP2. Alex showed some promising pace on the Soft tyre but the long run in FP2 proved we still have some overnight work to do to improve the car for the race on Sunday. The key will be to find the right balance between Qualifying and Race-pace. As the chance for showers tomorrow is decreasing it seems we are heading to a dry Qualifying which will be well appreciated by the fans.

Alex Albon: It's been okay today; we have the same issue as last year with our car struggling to get the front tyres in a good window and when they're not in a good window, they open up and start graining. The concept of our car tends to lend itself to this kind of circuit with it being an area we've been focusing on. The weight isn't such a big factor around here, so it feels like we're on a more level playing field. Q2 is a good goal but hopefully, we can be in the higher end of this.

Logan Sargeant: There were some good and bad moments today, however FP2 wasn't very smooth. We have some work to do tonight on the low and high fuel, and whilst it wasn't the best today, it's still a pleasure to drive the streets of Monaco. We need to fix the balance and get the tyres in a better window, understanding the variables more to bring it all together. There's lots to gain out there, so we'll do some work tonight and see what we can do tomorrow.