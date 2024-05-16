Albon justifies Williams decision

Dedicating his "long-term commitment" to Williams, Alex Albon explans it is the team's "high ceiling" that caused him to make the shock decision to remain.

For many, Albon appeared to be on the cusp of a dream move to Mercedes or even a return to Red Bull, but yesterday the Anglo-Thai driver shocked much of the paddock by committing his long-term future to Williams.

Still the most successful British team in the history of the sport - at least in terms of constructors' titles - the glory days are a distant memory for the Grove outfit whose facilities - according to team boss, James Vowles, were twenty years out of date when he joined.

Though the team appears to be making progress, it is a long way from challenging regularly for points, far less podiums, hence the shock at Albon's decision.

"I know the team, I know the people in the team," he explained to reporters in Imola today. "I believe in the project. I believe in James and the board.

"I think the ceiling at Williams is higher than what we're showing at the moment," he continued. "Clearly, to me, especially around our direct rivals that we're racing against right now, I think when I look at what the team should be able to achieve in the next few years, it should be higher than the teams we're racing at right now."

Though he refused to name names, Albon admits that he did talk to other teams before making his decision.

"I won't say what teams that I was speaking to, but there were a few," he said. "Inevitably, it just fell down to what team do I think suited me best and that was Williams.

"Looking at everything, there was obviously a lot of time to make a choice," he added. "It does seem a little bit now like it's all just kind of being a bit of a waiting game and everyone just kind of delaying, delaying and whatnot. So, on my side, it was just about get it done, get it signed and focus more on building the story and focusing on the future for the team."

Asked if the 2026 rules overhaul, and the possibility of Williams benefitting, influenced his decision, he said: "Realistically, my main feeling about 2026 is the foundations of a team need to be strong to be able to have a good season.

"A couple of years ago, I don't think Williams were in that position to be able to be strong in 2026," he continued. "We're almost there, but we've got a year and a half to get there before we can. I think truthfully as well, the Mercedes PU should be strong, I'm hoping, and that should help us. Give us maybe another year to get and understand the regulations.

"It will take time and I think there's no secret that, especially how dominant a team like Red Bull is, they don't really have a weakness. At the moment, we have a few, so it's going to take time to do that. In terms of immediate success, no. We have to take realistic steps forward. But I do think we're thinking outside the box in terms of how we are going to establish ourselves as a front-running team.

"If my contract is long enough to get the success, let's see. But of course, if I see the direction we're going is correct, then that's another talking point. I even think next year might take a bit of time. But by 2026, I think we'll have all our systems firing and it should be a good step."