Miami Grand Prix: Race team notes - Williams

Sven Smeets, Sporting Director: It's been a really tough Sunday for everybody.

We started the race well with both cars close to each other. We stopped both cars early to be on the aggressive side as we knew it was going to be a very close fight. In one of those fights Logan was taken out by [Kevin] Magnussen, while very frustrating we are happy Logan was completely fine and discharged. The accident caused a safety car that came at the completely wrong moment for Alex's race. Alex did a great job trying to defend on older tyres, but it was impossible to keep position as in his fight he picked up floor damage. This caused his off a few laps before the end of the race. A day to quickly forget but we are looking ahead to Imola where we should bring some performance to the car.

Alex Albon: We've struggled with grip all weekend and then tried to do a long run on the tyres which didn't work. It's probably one of the most challenging races I've had with the team, so we need to go away and understand why it was so difficult. It's true, we didn't have bad pace but the cars behind us were all on new tyres so I was the backstop for everyone else and you can't really hold off cars on 20+ lap newer tyres than you. If we weren't that last car, we might've been okay but unfortunately, that wasn't the case. When I locked up, I was trying to defend, and we now know some floor damage from a previous corner caused this. A really tough weekend but we'll look to Imola where the team brings some small upgrades.

Logan Sargeant: A very disappointing way to end my home grand prix. It was decent race up until the incident. From what I could tell Alex [Albon] and I were both missing a little bit of pace today but still fighting on. Nonetheless, it's been a positive weekend from the moment I got into the car in FP1. I've been able to get almost everything out of it. There are still little things to improve on but generally I don't feel like there was much left in it this weekend. I'm feeling fine and ready to move on to a stint of European races.