Sauber appoints Chief Commercial Officer

Ahead of its transformation into Audi in 2026, the appointments are coming thick and fast at Sauber as it reveals its new Chief Commercial Officer.

Days after announcing former McLaren and Red Bull man, Stefano Sordo as its new Performance Director, the team has revealed that Stefano Battiston will be its Chief Commercial Officer, effective from June 1.

In his new role, Battiston, who will report directly to CEO, Andreas Seidl, and spearhead the commercial strategy as the team transitions to become the Audi factory team in 2026, will lead all commercial aspects of Sauber Motorsport and the Audi F1 project, including marketing, brand & content, partnerships, business development, guest experiences, CRM and data, and merchandise.

Battiston brings a wealth of experience from his previous roles at Maserati, IWC Schaffhausen, and as Head of Marketing for the Alfa Romeo F1 Team. Most recently, he was Commercial Director of the Audi F1 Project, which saw him build the backbone of Audi F1's commercial entry into the sport.

"The appointment of Stefano is another important step in our transition to become the Audi F1 factory team from 2026," said Seidl, "and it represents a solid foundation upon which we will continue to build as we prepare for our entry into Formula One with Audi, ensuring that we are commercially ahead of our competitors.

"I have worked with Stefano since I joined the Sauber Group," he added, "together, we have ambitious goals, and welcoming Stefano to this program brings us one step closer to realising them. There is a race on track and off track; we want to win them both."

"The Audi F1 Project is going from strength to strength," said Battiston. "Audi's position on the global stage is solid and impressive, and I'm both delighted and determined in equal measure to drive this project forward.

"We are forming a new team with a mission of becoming a pioneering platform for brands, opening the door to a culture that will transcend traditional partnerships and customer engagement. Audi's entry into Formula One is the pinnacle of their highly successful history in motorsport, and I'm grateful for this opportunity and challenge."