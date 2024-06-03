Antonelli: Mercedes denies 'shoot-out' claims

Mercedes has denied that a recent test involving Kimi Antonelli was a 'shoot-out' for the seat alongside George Russell in 2025.

Alongside his F2 programme, Antonelli has begun the process of preparing for F1, starting off with a test at the Red Bull Ring. He subsequently took part in another test at Silverstone, this time attended by both Russell and Schumacher.

The Italian media reported that not only did Antonelli match Russell's times on low-fuel, but was also faster on his longer runs.

Mercedes was quick to react, insisting that all three drivers were on entirely different programmes and that consequently their times and performances were not comparable.

"Ahead of the weekend, a short note to confirm that our next TPC (Testing of Previous Car) test will be held in Barcelona next week with Mick and Kimi driving the W13 (2022 car)," said the German team is a statement.

"Perhaps understandably, given these are private tests, there has been a lot of speculation around their purpose and content," it continued. "Our most recent TPC test in Silverstone included Mick, Kimi and George. It was incorrectly labelled a "shootout", which was neither the intention nor the findings of the running.

"It's important to understand that each driver completed different programmes, on different days, in different track and weather conditions. Unfortunately, unverified speculation has led to conclusions and comparisons being published that do not reflect what happened.

"Both Mick and Kimi have done an excellent job delivering their respective programmes, to the complete satisfaction of the team, and we are looking forward to three busy days of running next week, too."

Antonelli, who is currently sixth in the F2 standings, has been highly praised by Russell, as well as Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen, but Toto Wolff has made it clear that he doesn't want to rush the Italian into F1.

The youngster has also been linked with Williams, indeed the Grove outfit has requested that the FIA revise its rules regarding the minimum age for drivers, a move which has led to speculation that Antonelli, who turns 18 on 25 August, could replace Logan Sargeant at the Dutch Grand Prix.