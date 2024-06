Canada Grand Prix: Preview - Williams

Sven Smeets, Sporting Director: After scoring our first points in Monaco, we're very much looking forward to returning to Canada.

It's a fantastic event with a great atmosphere in the city that comes alive during F1 week. The track lends itself to real racing and great overtaking, but frequently changing weather conditions can often make it a very tricky weekend to manage. The track has also been completely resurfaced since we last visited, so we'll all be discovering the grip level on Friday during FP1.

Tyre warming will be crucial and race pace will be more rewarding than qualifying pace, so we'll be focusing on having a good race car on Sunday. Last year we had a great race and scored some good points for the team, so we'll try to repeat that result this weekend.



Alex Albon: As we head to Canada this week, the team and I have fond memories from last year's P7, with our first big points-scoring race of the season. I'm interested to see how the FW46 performs around this circuit, which always brings chances for good racing and overtaking. The weather will play a factor in the opportunities that could arise, so hopefully as a team, we can maximise on this. Montreal is one of my favourite cities and I'm looking forward to heading back.



Logan Sargeant: I'm really looking forward to the Canadian Grand Prix. The track in Montreal is one of the best on the calendar with its combination of fast straights and tight corners that creates a good flow for racing. This event is known for its unpredictable weather conditions, which can create some exciting opportunities. Hopefully we can have a positive weekend as a team.