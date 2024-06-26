Austrian Grand Prix: Preview - Williams

Sven Smeets, Sporting Director: After our disappointing result in Barcelona, we are looking to return to our performance from the races before Spain.

Austria will be a sprint event again, so we won't have much time to get the car in a good window before we start Sprint Qualifying on Friday evening. We will be using the softer range of compounds this weekend and both drivers know this circuit very well.

It's a track that should suit our car and, with the weather forecast still giving some chances of showers, we should be in a good position to fight for points this weekend.



Alex Albon: As we leave Barcelona and head to Austria for the second round of the triple header, we are hoping to bounce back after a tough weekend. With Austria being a Sprint weekend, as well as the fact that the weather might be a factor, there will be an opportunity to achieve a good result. On paper, this track suits our car more than Barcelona so let's see what the weekend brings.



Logan Sargeant: I'm looking forward to heading back to Austria for the second race of the triple header. It should be a better track for us than Spain, and it's always an exciting track to drive with plenty of quick corners and long straights. The Sprint Race will open up some extra opportunities, and it looks like some rain could affect the race on Sunday, so it's all to play for.