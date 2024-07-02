Colapinto to drive Sargeant's Williams in FP1 at Silverstone

Williams has announced that F2 race winner Franco Colapinto will drive Logan Sargeant's FW46 during Free Practice 1 at this weekend's British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

The 21-year-old Argentine, a member of the Williams Racing Driver Academy programme, is currently fifth in the FIA F2 Championship standings after a strong start to his rookie season.



Franco's F2 campaign so far has seen him scoop a race win in Imola and podiums in the Barcelona and Austria Feature races, as well as four further points scoring outings for MP Motorsport. His progression to F2 followed an impressive sophomore year in the FIA F3 Championship where two race wins, including one at Silverstone, three further podiums and a total of 14 points finishing results led him to fourth in the Drivers' Championship.



The outing will be Franco's FP1 debut but second in a Formula 1 car after he drove the FW45 at the Abu Dhabi young driver test last year, adding his name to a list of Argentines to have piloted an F1 car including legends Juan Manuel Fangio and ex-Williams driver Carlos Reutemann.



Following Friday morning's FP1 session Logan Sargeant, himself a graduate of the Williams Racing Driver Academy, will return to the car for the remainder of the weekend.



"I have so many emotions," said the Argentine driver. "I am extremely delighted and it's a very important moment in my life and my career. I will be the most prepared I can; I will be doing a lot of laps in the simulator and studying the details needed to drive this year's car. I'm really looking forward to experiencing the new car after driving last year's in Abu Dhabi. To be able to drive it at a track like Silverstone is a privilege, it is one of my favourite tracks and to drive it at the team's home race means a lot. To all the Argentine fans - I hope you enjoy FP1 as much as I'm going to! It's an important moment for our country and I'm so grateful for all the support I've been given. I'm going to give my all to make you proud!"



"Franco has had a very encouraging start to his debut season in F2," added Sporting director, Sven Smeets, "and we are delighted to reward his performances over the past two years with his first FP1 session. We are proud of our talented group of drivers in the Williams Racing Driver Academy and it is important for us to give them the opportunity to progress and have these important chances as they move up the ladder. To showcase our talent at our home race at Silverstone is a nice moment and, of course, this is going to be a great day for the Argentine F1 fans."