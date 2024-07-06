British Grand Prix: Qualifying team notes - Williams

Sven Smeets, Sporting Director: The weather made this afternoon's Qualifying session probably one of the most difficult ones of this year.

After starting on the Intermediate, it became clear quickly that at some point we had to change to slicks, it was just picking the right moment of when to do that final push lap. Both drivers drove well in their all deciding push lap and moved into Q2. Logan came close to being in Q3 for the first time this season. A small error cost him some time but he can look back on a very good weekend so far after missing FP1 and will be looking to fight for points from his P12 starting position. With Alex, we managed to move into Q3 after a great lap in Q2. With P9, we are probably close to the performance of the car, but we looked competitive in our race runs on Friday, so we'll fight hard to stay in the points tomorrow. The weather looks as though we'll have more of the same as today, so it will be an interesting race with lots of opportunities.

Alex Albon: We had a great car to be honest and managed to hold on into Q3, with the weather keeping everyone on their toes. I think I picked up a little damage on my Q2 lap, so was slightly compromised in Q3, however it was nothing major. I'm not sure if P8 was on the cards but I'm very happy. I think after a tough few races, I enjoyed that. We've not quite been on the pace all weekend, struggling with a certain balance limitation in the car but I think the track temperatures helped us as the tyres were able to last a bit longer. With potential mixed conditions tomorrow, it will be a fun race with a few different strategies so hopefully, we can fight for some good points.

Logan Sargeant: It's been a good weekend so far considering I missed FP1 and only had a few low fuel laps before coming into Qualifying today. It's not been easy with the constant change in conditions. Going into Quali we expected it to be wet and it just about dried for Q1. We had the car in a decent place throughout the session and I'm proud of the way I was able to deliver laps when it mattered. I was reasonably happy with my Q2 lap; I lost a little bit through Becketts picking up some understeer which cost me a tenth or two. Tomorrow looks as variable as today in terms of weather but we're in the mix. I'll do my homework tonight on both conditions to be ready for whatever comes.