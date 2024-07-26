Belgian Grand Prix: Practice team notes - Williams

Sven Smeets, Sporting Director: Today we were able to test everything we wanted in both Free Practice sessions.

Alex was fairly happy straight away with the car and has a few areas he wants to improve for tomorrow. Logan wasn't happy with the car but after good work with his team, he made a good step in the right direction after completing FP2. Tonight, there is still work to do to improve the car, but we are in Spa and inevitably the weather will change drastically for tomorrow. Rain is expected which will make things more complicated but will also create opportunities, so we have to be on it from FP3 onwards.

Alex Albon: The car felt fine today; FP1 was really strong but not as representative of our actual pace. FP2, we reversed in the time sheets, but I think we're somewhere in between. We had a good stint on the Mediums, then we put the Softs on and had a lot of traffic and messy running around us, but I don't think we're in a bad position despite some areas we need to improve. Looking to tomorrow, I think with some setup and tyre work we'll be in the fight for Q3 but let's see.

Logan Sargeant: It hasn't been an easy day. I feel like I was missing something personally, which I was starting to find by the end of FP2, so it's trending in the right direction at least, but we have our work cut out. We will keep chipping away at it and get the car into a better window. Tomorrow still looks tricky as it looks like it will be wet, so this weekend is far from over. The weather throws a new curveball, and you never know what that will bring.