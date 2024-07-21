Vowles rules out Ocon

Williams boss James Vowles has ruled out Esteban Ocon joining the Grove outfit.

Confirming that the Frenchman has visited the team's facility for an evaluation, Vowles admits that although an admirer he doesn't feel Ocon would be the right fit for the team at this time.

"Esteban came in for - not a real seat fit - but I wanted to evaluate him for 2025 and 2026," said Vowles, according to Autosport. "I needed to do that because I needed to actually ascertain whether he fit in the car or not, because he's, as is Alex, a tall chap, but his dimensions are a bit difficult in certain dimensions.

"Everything we are doing at the moment is - just to clarify that one - for '25 and beyond on drivers, nothing else," he added. "He was definitely a consideration.

"I've known him for many years, obviously, at Mercedes, he fell under myself and Toto Wolff and Gwen Lagrue's management and looked after him."

Of course, at numerous teams Ocon has hardly proved himself to be a team player, which would no doubt be a significant factor as far as Williams is concerned, which clearly needs another driver of Alex Albon's calibre but without the attitude of the Frenchman.

Nonetheless, Vowles in in no doubt in terms of Ocon's talent, the Briton particularly impressed by his time alongside Fernando Alonso.

"He's been mighty quick," he said. "You don't out-qualify Fernando unless you are mighty.

"If you create the right environment around him, he can be very strong," he added. "So that's why he was a consideration. "I think where he is at the moment our paths won't cross and I think it's a shame because there's certain bits that I can see would work. But other bits that I just don't think will work in the time frame we have as well.

"But what I can say is I'm confident he will have a very successful future in Formula 1."

The most likely berth for Ocon therefore is Haas alongside Oliver Bearman.

