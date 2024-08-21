Dutch Grand Prix: Preview - Stake

Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber returns to action as the season resumes at the Dutch Grand Prix in Zandvoort.

Set against the backdrop of this unique, high-adrenaline circuit with its challenging banked corners and very passionate home crowd, the race represents an opportunity to get out of the blocks strongly for the second part of the season. Both Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu will now be equipped with the latest upgrades package, with the focus on making strides towards the fight for points.

Robert Shwartzman will take part in FP1 for Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber at this weekend's Dutch Grand Prix. The young driver, a Ferrari reserve driver in this year's Formula One season, will take over Valtteri Bottas's seat for the session, with the Finn resuming driving duties for the remainder of the weekend. As in previous occasions, we work in partnership with Ferrari to give young talent an opportunity in practice sessions.

Alessandro Alunni Bravi, Team Representative: "After a well-needed summer break, we're eager to return to the track at Zandvoort. The first half of the season has presented its challenges, and while our results have not met our expectations and ambitions, we remain fully committed to turning things around. Our team, both at the factory and trackside, continues working relentlessly to improve our car's performance, and with the upgrade package introduced in Hungary now on both cars, we're hopeful about making progress. Zandvoort is a unique and demanding circuit, offering both challenges and opportunities, and we're focused on making the most of them, especially as the weather may well play a part in the weekend. The energy from the Dutch fans is always incredible, and we're determined to channel that into a strong performance as we enter the second half of the season with renewed focus and determination."

Valtteri Bottas: "It was a good summer break, an occasion to refill the batteries, train and reset both body and mind. I'm feeling recharged and ready to take on the second half of the season, starting with Zandvoort. This track is something special: a real driver's circuit that's challenging with banked corners and high-speed sections. The Dutch fans bring an incredible atmosphere, and it's always a pleasure to race in front of such passionate crowds. We've been working hard as a team to analyse our recent performances and make improvements where needed. Qualifying has proven to be very important, so we'll be pushing to maximize our potential from the start. We'll give it our all to find the performance we've been chasing and hopefully make a comeback this weekend."

Zhou Guanyu: "Returning from the summer break feels great: it was nice to spend some time at home, resting and training and meeting family and friends, but now I'm very much looking forward to getting back on track at Zandvoort. It's a unique circuit with a lot of character: fast, technical, and demanding, which makes it an exciting challenge. It's all about finding the right rhythm here, especially with the high-speed corners and elevation changes. We've been working hard as a team to address the issues that have held us back, and I'm confident we can make a step forward this weekend, especially as my car is now equipped with the upgrade package that Valtteri has been driving since Hungary. Our goal remains clear: to turn the season around, and I'm hopeful that we can start making progress in Zandvoort."