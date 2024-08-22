Sainz had "gut feeling" about Williams move

Contrary to what many might be thinking, Carlos Sainz insists his decision to join Williams was a good move.

Out at Ferrari following Lewis Hamilton's shock decision to join the Maranello outfit, Carlos Sainz was linked with a number of teams, including Mercedes, Red Bull and Audi.

However, as the sport headed into the summer break it was announced that the Spaniard is to join Alex Albon at Williams.

Back in its hey-day, joining the Grove outfit - which remains the most successful British team in terms of constructors' titles - was seen as a golden opportunity for championship success, but those days are long gone and for the last few years the team has been one of the perennial back markers.

This year however, with James Vowles at the helm, and owners Dorilton Capital seemingly willing to splash the cash, things are looking up.

Sainz agrees, which is why he made the decision.

"I've always had the feeling, during all those negotiations, I always had Williams in the back of my head as I always had that good feeling with James and the investment group Dorilton," the Spaniard told reporters at Zandvoort.

"For me it was important people also," he continued, "I've learned over the years in F1 to trust in my feelings about people, also, I remember when I left McLaren in 2020 I felt like the team was moving forward and was going to be successful in the future, having spent time working with Zak Brown and Andrea Stella. When I left McLaren, I said they might not be winning next year or the following year but this team with these people are going to be winning soon, four years later they're performing at an incredibly high level.

"I had this feeling at that time and now I have this feeling about the people and the culture in Williams, I need to trust that feeling, and this is what I committed to."

Much like Hamilton would love to bring the glory days back to Ferrari, Sainz would love to take Williams back to the front of the grid.

"I took the decision because Williams is the team that from the beginning I had very good feeling and very good conversations with, they're a team very committed to F1 with a very strong project, very strong leadership, and the will to bring back a historic Formula One team with the pedigree Williams has back to the front is something that motivates me.

"It motivated me when I went to McLaren, and when I went to Ferrari when it was down the grid after a tough 2020, and it motivates me now to do a project like Williams.

"I cannot wait," he grinned, "and I think it's going to be an interesting few years in my career."

Asked about how he gets on with Vowles, Sainz said: "It was very important, obviously he's the leader of the project and he has the vision and he shared that vision, and he convinced me.

"He did a very good job in that sense into convincing me and into sharing the vision he has and the project he has in mind with me. I think we are relatively similar characters in that we are both very analytical, very fair and open, and he convinced me. It's as simple as that."