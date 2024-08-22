Lawson will be on the grid in 2025

Liam Lawson will "certainly be in one of our cars next year" confirms Helmut Marko.

Of course, the big question remains, which of the Red Bull cars, will he replace Sergio Perez at the big team or Daniel Riccardo at RB, thereby posing the question of where the Australian might be headed.

Against all odds Perez has been given a stay of execution for the remainder of 2024, however there would need to be the mother of all turnarounds if he is to be retained for next season even though he has a contract.

Lawson made an excellent job of replacing Ricciardo at AlphaTauri last season, and it is understood that a clause in the kiwi's contract would allow him to look elsewhere if his plans for next year are not confirmed over the coming month.

While Perez has his future in his own hands, it is unclear what is planned for Ricciardo, who, despite a weak start to the year has recently begun to recover his form, though the powers that be at Red Bull might feel it is too late.

Either way, both will be fully aware that Lawson is waiting in the wings, seemingly with a guaranteed drive next year.

It was at last year's Dutch Grand Prix that Lawson was called upon to replace the injured Ricciardo, and while it is unlikely that an announcement will be forthcoming this weekend, Faenza-based RB could take the opportunity to announce the kiwi at next weekend's Italian Grand Prix.

Either way, Marko's comment will have definitely turned up the heat on both Perez and Ricciardo.

As it stands, the only remaining vacancies are at Mercedes, Alpine and Stake, however with Kimi Antonelli tipped join the German team and Jack Doohan almost certain to partner Pierre Gasly at Alpine, Sauber - soon to be Audi - remain the only other option.

However, Ricciardo has denied speculation that he has held talks with the Swiss outfit.

"I'm not going to say everyone's like calling me like, 'hey, if this doesn't work, we've got something for you'," he said, according to Speedcafe, "but I think also I've been quite open about not wanting to go elsewhere.

"I've obviously done a bit of jumping around the last few years," he added, "and that in itself can be tiring. I feel like I've worked my way back into this place and also Red Bull has given me the opportunity to be back here, so it's not something I just want to dismiss.

"There is no next thing for me," he continued. "This is it. "I'm appreciative of what they've been able to give me now and I really want to try and make it work with them."