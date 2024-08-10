Elkann dismisses Ferrari 'retirement home' for Hamilton talk

Ferrari chairman John Elkann has dismissed talk that Lewis Hamilton's shock move to Ferrari is merely a 'showpiece' move before heading off into retirement.

While the shock news of the seven-time champion's move to Maranello stirred interest in the 2025 season before a wheel had even turned in anger in 2024, some opined that it was all part of Liberty's script-driven plans for the sport, after all what better scenario than F1's arguably most famous driver joining its most iconic team.

However, that was while Mercedes still appeared to be in a rut, and Hamilton appeared destined for a third win-less season.

Since then, the Silver Arrows have come good, and the seven-time champ has notched up two wins in the last three races.

Speaking to Corriere dello Sport however, Elkann insists that, Mercedes resurgence aside, signing Hamilton was never about having the sport's most successful driver on board for a year or two, milking the various marketing opportunities until he hung up his helmet and headed off into racing retirement.

"Some things happen very quickly," he said, when asked if securing Hamilton had been challenging. "This was the moment when he and Ferrari found each other.

"He wants to win the eighth title," he added, "Ferrari wants to win and with Lewis, they are stronger. He doesn't come to Ferrari to enjoy his retirement, and it's important to have motivated people around, who want to win."

Despite his age - Hamilton will have turned 40 when the wraps are taken off his 2025 contender - Elkann believes the Briton's experience will be a major factor.

"In Formula 1 there is real competition now, with four teams very close, Red Bull, Ferrari, McLaren, Mercedes," he said. "It is important to always go to the maximum of your potential. Those with more experience have more consistency, as demonstrated by Hamilton and also Alonso, and consistency counts."

To prove his point, the Italian cites examples outside F1, pointing to the likes of Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.

"With dedication and sacrifice they are overcoming the physical limits due to age," he said. "It is also true that we are in a historical phase in which we live longer and also the careers of athletes are lengthening."