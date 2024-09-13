Leclerc edges out Perez and Hamilton in FP2

Ahead of today's second practice session the air temperature is 29 degrees C, while the track temperature is 40 degrees. It remains bright and sunny but windy.

Red Bull has a new Floor Body aimed at improving the pressure gradients along the floor to improve the flow locally and downstream in all conditions, Aston Martin has a new Rear Corner whose revised lower deflector bottom edge geometry modifies the local flowfield around the rear part of the floor improving its performance and RB has a new Front Wing of which the less cambered front flap reduces the amount of overall load generated by the front wing assembly, to efficiently balance the car at circuits which are both low-drag and low-balance.

That new floor appeared to reap dividends for the Austrian team earlier with Verstappen quickest and Perez third.

Over the course of the one hour session there were three red flag, one the result of debris on track and the others due to crashes involving Leclerc and Colapinto.

McLaren was running back to back tests of its rear wings while Mercedes has reverted to its Silverstone floor, Hamilton, in particular, appearing to benefit.

Early days but it looks like we could have a four-way battle this weekend in terms of the teams.

The lights go green and Verstappen leads the way, followed by Zhou, Bottas, Tsunoda and Bearman, while Leclerc is also out early his crew having worked throughout the break to fix his car.

"Is everything OK on data," asks Leclerc. Despite being told that there don't appear to be any issues he isn't convinced.

Almost everyone is on mediums except for Hamilton who is on hards.

Zhou gets things underway with a 50.010 but Bearman subsequently responds with a 47.348 and Piastri a 46.159.

"This damn windshield is in the way of my vision," reports Hamilton, "I'll have to come in and have it moved."

Leclerc goes quickest with a 45.812 as Sainz slots into second with a 45.886.

"Check the data but I think the car is bent somewhere," insists the Monegasque. "We're happy to continue," he is told, "we're still waiting for feedback."

At Mercedes there is an engine change for Russell, understood to be a precautionary measure.

As he pits, Leclerc insists: "It is impossible you can't see something on the data!"

Meanwhile, Perez has gone quickest (44.598), ahead of Hamilton, Verstappen and Norris.

Sainz goes top with a 44.323 moments after Verstappen had an issue, the Dutchman lucky to keep it out of the barriers at Turn 6 after running out of road.

Out come the yellows as Zhou executes a three-four-five point turn at Turn 3.

Albon improves to fifth with a 45.124 as his teammate finally heads out.

"Checo thinks we're racing," says Hulkenberg as the Mexican battles for track position.

Around twenty minutes in and Tsunoda is the first to make the switch to softs. The Japanese, currently 8th, improves to third with a 44.645.

More drivers switch to the red-banded rubber among them Norris, who immediately goes quickest in the opening sector.

The McLaren driver fails to improve however after coming across a slow Gasly in Turn 16.

Sainz consolidates his top spot with a 43.950, while Verstappen goes second with a 44.059 having lost time in the final sector.

Hamilton goes third (44.188), as Bearman goes fifth with a 44.547.

"I had a problem, I have a problem with the battery, I'm sorry," says Gasly on the Norris incident.

Piastri goes second with a 43.983.

A 43.490 sees Perez go top while Leclerc heads off down the escape road at Turn 3.

Stroll goes fifth with a 44.093.

With 25 minutes remaining, Russell finally heads out.

As Verstappen and Sainz take to the escape roads, Colapinto continues to take chances with the barriers having clearly not learned his lesson this morning.

Hamilton improves to second with a 43.550as Hulkenberg leapfrogs his Haas teammate to claim 8th.

Focus now switches to Sunday as the long runs on full fuel and mediums get underway. Hamilton however opts for hards.

Finally switching to the softs Leclerc goes quickest in the opening sector. Maintaining the pace he finally crosses the line at 43.484 to go top. Impressive.

Another trip down the escape road - this time at Turn 7 - for Sainz.

Despite having completed 14 laps, Russell remains firmly rooted at the foot of the timesheet.

"Lewis didn't see me," complains Leclerc of his future teammate.

Russell goes ninth with a 44.536.

His previous flyer compromised by Gasly, Norris heads out on softs again in order to post a representative time. He is currently 17th.

"Box, box at the end of this lap," Russell is told, "we have an issue with the car."

The session ends. Leclerc is quickest, ahead of Perez, Hamilton, Sainz, Piastri, Verstappen, Stroll, Hulkenberg, Russell and Bearman.

Tsunoda is eleventh, ahead of Alonso, Albon, Colapinto, Bottas, Ricciardo, Norris, Gasly, Ocon and Zhou.

Unfortunately we didn't get to see what Norris could do, nor Russell for that matter, but it is clear that Ferrari, Hamilton and Red Bull are looking strong, as is Piastri.

Of course, the other thing we have seen today is the sheer number of mistakes, and this, in light of previous races here in Baku, suggest we could be in for an unpredictable weekend.