Azerbaijan Grand Prix: Saturday Free - Times

14/09/2024

Times from the final free practice session for the Qatar Airways Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Russell Mercedes 1:42.514 130.994 mph
2 Leclerc Ferrari 1:42.527 0.013
3 Norris McLaren 1:42.737 0.223
4 Piastri McLaren 1:42.749 0.235
5 Verstappen Red Bull 1:42.862 0.348
6 Sainz Ferrari 1:42.968 0.454
7 Perez Red Bull 1:43.024 0.510
8 Albon Williams 1:43.194 0.680
9 Colapinto Williams 1:43.238 0.724
10 Hamilton Mercedes 1:43.301 0.787
11 Alonso Aston Martin 1:43.474 0.960
12 Tsunoda RB 1:43.503 0.989
13 Stroll Aston Martin 1:43.571 1.057
14 Ricciardo RB 1:43.870 1.356
15 Gasly Alpine 1:43.876 1.362
16 Hulkenberg Haas 1:44.164 1.650
17 Bottas Stake 1:44.187 1.673
18 Zhou Stake 1:44.869 2.355
19 Ocon Alpine No Time
20 Bearman Haas No Time

