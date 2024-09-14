Azerbaijan Grand Prix: Saturday Free - Times

Times from the final free practice session for the Qatar Airways Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap 1 Russell Mercedes 1:42.514 130.994 mph 2 Leclerc Ferrari 1:42.527 0.013 3 Norris McLaren 1:42.737 0.223 4 Piastri McLaren 1:42.749 0.235 5 Verstappen Red Bull 1:42.862 0.348 6 Sainz Ferrari 1:42.968 0.454 7 Perez Red Bull 1:43.024 0.510 8 Albon Williams 1:43.194 0.680 9 Colapinto Williams 1:43.238 0.724 10 Hamilton Mercedes 1:43.301 0.787 11 Alonso Aston Martin 1:43.474 0.960 12 Tsunoda RB 1:43.503 0.989 13 Stroll Aston Martin 1:43.571 1.057 14 Ricciardo RB 1:43.870 1.356 15 Gasly Alpine 1:43.876 1.362 16 Hulkenberg Haas 1:44.164 1.650 17 Bottas Stake 1:44.187 1.673 18 Zhou Stake 1:44.869 2.355 19 Ocon Alpine No Time 20 Bearman Haas No Time