Azerbaijan Grand Prix: Practice team notes - Pirelli

Three drivers from three different teams covered by just 66 thousandths. Ever since Miami, the top teams have been very closely matched and that trend is continuing in Baku.

Also ongoing is Charles Leclerc's great form in the Ferrari, quickest in qualifying trim in 1'43"484. Second, just six thousandths slower is Sergio Perez (Red Bull) who always goes well in the Azerbaijan capital with two wins, a Sprint win and five podiums from seven appearances. Third is Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) 66 thousandths down on his future team-mate.

In terms of tyre use, it was confirmed that the Soft would not be an option for the race. The fact that only Alpine in FP1 and Mercedes in FP2 used a set of Hards with each of their drivers, meaning that the other eight teams saved all theirs for the rest of the weekend, demonstrates that the C3 is the tyre best suited for the race, which is totally in line with our predictions. The track evolution was very significant as the cars - F2 as well as F1 - put in the laps. Therefore, when looking at the times one has to also take this parameter into consideration.

Simone Berra - Chief Engineer: "The two hours of practice were rather difficult to interpret, especially because of the track condition. We had already seen after taking track surface measurements on Wednesday that the grip level was lower than last year's and also differed from one section of track to another and that was confirmed today once the cars started running. Lap times dropped very quickly, but they are still a way off those recorded in last year's one and only free practice session, when Baku hosted the first Sprint format weekend of 2023, but also slower than those from earlier simulations. Why? It's impossible to give a definitive answer but this may have been down to the fact the asphalt was not treated as it had been last year, as could be seen by the amount of dirt kicked up by the cars.

"We noticed some graining on the tyres over a long run, but not to a particularly high degree and we believe that, as the track rubbers in, its incidence will decrease. In terms of strategy, this is usually a race run in two parts, featuring the Medium and the Hard tyres, while the Soft is clearly a qualifying tyre. Therefore, that explains why eight of the ten teams kept both their sets of Hards, not so much because they are considering a two-stop, but to cover any eventual neutralisation and thus make the most of the tyre that's the most competitive over a long distance."