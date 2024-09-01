Italian Grand Prix: Driver Tyre Strategies

Details of each driver's tyre strategy during the Pirelli Gran Premio d'Italia.

Driver Team Start Stint 2 Stint 3 Stint 4 Leclerc Ferrari NM NH Piastri McLaren NM NH NH Norris McLaren NM NH NH Sainz Ferrari NM NH Hamilton Mercedes NM NH NH Verstappen Red Bull NH NH NM Russell Mercedes NM NH NH Perez Red Bull NH NH NM Albon Williams NM NH Magnussen Haas NM NH Alonso Aston Martin UM UH UH Colapinto Williams NM NH Ricciardo RB NM UH Ocon Alpine NH NM Gasly Alpine NM NH NH Bottas Stake UH UM Hulkenberg Haas NM NH NH Zhou Stake UM UH Stroll Aston Martin UH UH UM NS Tsunoda RB UH

