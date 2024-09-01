Site logo

Italian Grand Prix: Driver Tyre Strategies

NEWS STORY
01/09/2024

Details of each driver's tyre strategy during the Pirelli Gran Premio d'Italia.

Driver Team Start Stint 2 Stint 3 Stint 4
Leclerc Ferrari NM NH
Piastri McLaren NM NH NH
Norris McLaren NM NH NH
Sainz Ferrari NM NH
Hamilton Mercedes NM NH NH
Verstappen Red Bull NH NH NM
Russell Mercedes NM NH NH
Perez Red Bull NH NH NM
Albon Williams NM NH
Magnussen Haas NM NH
Alonso Aston Martin UM UH UH
Colapinto Williams NM NH
Ricciardo RB NM UH
Ocon Alpine NH NM
Gasly Alpine NM NH NH
Bottas Stake UH UM
Hulkenberg Haas NM NH NH
Zhou Stake UM UH
Stroll Aston Martin UH UH UM NS
Tsunoda RB UH

Check out our Sunday gallery from Monza here.

