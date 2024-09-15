Azerbaijan Grand: Prix Starting Grid

Amended starting grid for the Qatar Airways Azerbaijan Grand Prix after penalties applied.

Pos Driver Team 1 Leclerc Ferrari 2 Piastri McLaren 3 Sainz Ferrari 4 Perez Red Bull 5 Russell Mercedes 6 Verstappen Red Bull 7 Alonso Aston Martin 8 Colapinto Williams 9 Albon Williams 10 Bearman Haas 11 Tsunoda RB 12 Hulkenberg Haas 13 Stroll Aston Martin 14 Ricciardo RB 15 Norris McLaren 16 Bottas Stake 17 Zhou Stake 18 Gasly Alpine P/L Hamilton Mercedes P/L Ocon Alpine

Gasly: Permitted to start after disqualification from qualifying.

Zhou: Required to start from the back of the starting grid as additional power unit elements have been used.

Hamilton: Required to start from the back of the pitlane as car modified under parc ferme conditions and additional power unit elements have been used.

Ocon: Required to start from the back of the pitlane as car modified under parc ferme conditions and additional power unit elements have been used.