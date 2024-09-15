Site logo

Azerbaijan Grand: Prix Starting Grid

15/09/2024

Amended starting grid for the Qatar Airways Azerbaijan Grand Prix after penalties applied.

Pos Driver Team
1 Leclerc Ferrari
2 Piastri McLaren
3 Sainz Ferrari
4 Perez Red Bull
5 Russell Mercedes
6 Verstappen Red Bull
7 Alonso Aston Martin
8 Colapinto Williams
9 Albon Williams
10 Bearman Haas
11 Tsunoda RB
12 Hulkenberg Haas
13 Stroll Aston Martin
14 Ricciardo RB
15 Norris McLaren
16 Bottas Stake
17 Zhou Stake
18 Gasly Alpine
P/L Hamilton Mercedes
P/L Ocon Alpine

Gasly: Permitted to start after disqualification from qualifying.

Zhou: Required to start from the back of the starting grid as additional power unit elements have been used.

Hamilton: Required to start from the back of the pitlane as car modified under parc ferme conditions and additional power unit elements have been used.

Ocon: Required to start from the back of the pitlane as car modified under parc ferme conditions and additional power unit elements have been used.

