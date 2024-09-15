Hamilton to start from pitlane after engine change

Lewis Hamilton will start today's Azerbaijan Grand Prix from the pitlane after taking on a new engine.

The Briton took on a fifth ICE, turbocharger, MGU-H and MGU-K, while Esteban Ocon also took on a fifth ICE, turbocharger, MGU-H and exhaust system, though the latter was without penalty.

The seven-time world champion qualified seventh after struggling with his tyres on his final lap after being caught out in Alex Albon's cooling fan drama.

Mercedes has seemingly been aware of the need to take on the dreaded fifth unit for some time, indeed as far back as Melbourne when Hamilton retired after 15 laps with what was subsequently found to be a bottom end failure.

The engine change follows the need to change his teammate's engine on Friday, a precautionary measure after an irregular oil sample.

Ocon will also start from the pitlane, compounding another dreadful weekend for Alpine which saw Pierre Gasly disqualified from qualifying for exceeding the maximum fuel flow on his final qualifying lap.

Hamilton's demotion thereby moves fellow Briton Lando Norris up two places to 15th after he failed to make it beyond Q1.