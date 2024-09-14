Leclerc on pole for Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Ahead of Q1 the air temperature is 27 degrees C, while the track temperature is 38 degrees.

We head into qualifying with no real idea of the pecking order other than the fact that Red Bull, McLaren, Ferrari and Mercedes are all looking strong.

Following the disaster that was Monza, Red Bull has brought a new floor and both drivers appear far more positive than at recent races, especially Perez.

Mercedes also appears to have benefitted from reverting to its pre-Spa floor, the German team having had a clear dip in form since the summer break.

The ability to get an idea of the pecking order hasn't been helped by the number of red flag stoppages we've seen over the course of the three practice sessions, and there is every likelihood of further delays over the next hour.

Yesterday we saw Leclerc and Colapinto crash out, while this morning it was Bearman's turn, the youngster standing in for Magnussen as a result of his one race ban.

Other than the seeming return to form of the Red Bulls, the big surprise has been the pace of the Williams pair with both drivers in the top ten earlier.

Ahead of the green light there is a long queue in the pitlane, headed by Hulkenberg, who leads Zhou, Bottas, Gasly and Ocon out into the sunshine.

Like Monza, slipstreaming plays a key role here, hence the strategy whereby teams run their drivers together.

Among the early risers are the Mercedes pair, who, unlike the rest, are on mediums.

Hulkenberg posts a benchmark 45.473, but Bottas responds with a 44.876.

A 44.531 from Tsunoda then Albon stops the clock at 44.207 and Colapinto at 44.204.

Things get serious as Verstappen posts a 43.644 only for Perez to cross the line at 43.436.

Leclerc goes second, Piastri fourth and Norris fifth.

Bearman goes ninth with a 44.450.

Alonso goes sixth and Hamilton ninth as Verstappen complains that his car is "jumping around like crazy".

Leclerc is tucked in tight behind his Ferrari teammate, Sainz crossing the line at 43.517 to go second.

Albon goes seventh and Tsunoda 11th.

A 43.545 sees Colapinto go third, while Bearman improves to eleventh.

Piastri improves to fifth but is demoted by his teammate who posts a 43.609.

Leclerc goes quickest in S1 as Sainz heads down the run-off at Turn 2.

Perez consolidates his top spot with a 43.213, but Leclerc hits back with a 42.775, 0.438s quicker!

Russell goes second with a 43.139 as his teammate improves to 4th.

Colapinto fears damage to his rear right after clouting the wall at Turn 15's exit.

Ricciardo improves to seventh with a 43.547 as Tsunoda goes quickest in S2.

The Japanese crosses the line at 43.337 to go fourth, as Bottas, courtesy of a tow from his teammate, goes tenth (43.618).

Alonso improves to sixth, as Verstappen begins his final flyer and Albon goes quickest in S2.

Albon goes second overall, 0.124s off Leclerc's pace. Teammate Colapinto goes third but is demoted by Hulkenberg.

Verstappen goes third (43.097) despite a very close encounter with the barriers.

Gasly goes third but is demoted by Piastri as McLaren teammate Norris aborts and thereby fails to make it out of Q1.

Replay reveals a mistake at Turn 16, as his engineer Will Joseph says "I'm sorry". Seemingly, the McLaren driver was distracted by yellow flags waved following an incident involving Ocon.

"Everyone did their second laps and I didn't," Norris tells Sky. I had to lift (for yellows).

"It is what it is," he adds, "long race ahead, we have some good tyres in the bank, I don't know... I'm still hopeful we can get a good result, the car is still quick. A little bit frustrating but nothing I could do."

So, at the first hurdle we lose Ricciardo, Norris, Bottas, Zhou and Ocon.

Leclerc was quickest, ahead of Albon, Piastri, Gasly, Hamilton, Verstappen, Hulkenberg, Colapinto, Russell and Perez.

Leclerc is first out for Q2, followed by Sainz, Albon, Colapinto and Russell.

Russell complains that Piastri and Colapinto were released into his path as he left the pits.

Leclerc posts a benchmark 43.422 but this is instantly beaten by Albon, then Sainz then Russell, then Piastri, who crosses the line at 42.598.

Bearman goes third and Hamilton sixth but they are both demoted when Verstappen stops the clock at 42.042 and Perez at 42.263.

"Let's get out there early," says Russell, "I think the track is beginning to plateau.

Stroll can only manage 15th.

Sainz and his teammate are first out for the final assault, though they are not running together.

Sainz improves to third with a 42.503, while Leclerc, who goes quickest in S2, crosses the line at 42.056 to claim second, thereby splitting the Bulls.

The Maranello pair will have time for a cool down lap and another flyer as their rivals head out for their sole flyers.

Gasly improves to seventh, but is demoted by Albon and Russell who goes fourth.

Hamilton remains seventh, as Tsunoda goes ninth.

Colapinto goes fifth and while Bearman appears to have made the cut, he is demoted when Alonso goes fifth with a 42.426.

Verstappen consolidates his top spot with a 42.042.

"I had a lock up," admits Bearman. "Oh man, I'm such an idiot."

Quickest is Verstappen, ahead of Leclerc, Perez, Russell, Alonso, Colapinto, Sainz, Piastri, Hamilton and Albon.

We lose Bearman, Tsunoda, Gasly, Hulkenberg and Stroll.