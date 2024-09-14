Azerbaijan Grand Prix: Qualifying - Times

Times from today's qualifying session for the Qatar Airways Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap 1 Leclerc Ferrari 1:41.365 132.479 mph 2 Piastri McLaren 1:41.686 0.321 3 Sainz Ferrari 1:41.805 0.440 4 Perez Red Bull 1:41.813 0.448 5 Russell Mercedes 1:41.874 0.509 6 Verstappen Red Bull 1:42.023 0.658 7 Hamilton Mercedes 1:42.289 0.924 8 Alonso Aston Martin 1:42.369 1.004 9 Colapinto Williams 1:42.530 1.165 10 Albon Williams 1:42.859 1.494 11 Bearman Haas 1:42.968 12 Tsunoda RB 1:43.035 13 Gasly Alpine 1:43.179 14 Hulkenberg Haas 1:43.191 15 Stroll Aston Martin 1:43.404 16 Ricciardo RB 1:43.547 17 Norris McLaren 1:43.609 18 Bottas Stake 1:43.618 19 Zhou Stake 1:44.246 20 Ocon Alpine 1:44.504