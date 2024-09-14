Site logo

Azerbaijan Grand Prix: Qualifying - Times

14/09/2024

Times from today's qualifying session for the Qatar Airways Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Leclerc Ferrari 1:41.365 132.479 mph
2 Piastri McLaren 1:41.686 0.321
3 Sainz Ferrari 1:41.805 0.440
4 Perez Red Bull 1:41.813 0.448
5 Russell Mercedes 1:41.874 0.509
6 Verstappen Red Bull 1:42.023 0.658
7 Hamilton Mercedes 1:42.289 0.924
8 Alonso Aston Martin 1:42.369 1.004
9 Colapinto Williams 1:42.530 1.165
10 Albon Williams 1:42.859 1.494
11 Bearman Haas 1:42.968
12 Tsunoda RB 1:43.035
13 Gasly Alpine 1:43.179
14 Hulkenberg Haas 1:43.191
15 Stroll Aston Martin 1:43.404
16 Ricciardo RB 1:43.547
17 Norris McLaren 1:43.609
18 Bottas Stake 1:43.618
19 Zhou Stake 1:44.246
20 Ocon Alpine 1:44.504

