Azerbaijan Grand Prix: Fastest Race Laps

NEWS STORY
15/09/2024

Fastest times posted by each driver during the Qatar Airways Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Pos Name Team Lap Time Gap
1 Norris McLaren 42 1:45.255 127.582 mph
2 Russell Mercedes 45 1:46.628 1.373
3 Verstappen Red Bull 42 1:46.798 1.543
4 Sainz Ferrari 46 1:46.866 1.611
5 Albon Williams 43 1:46.947 1.692
6 Perez Red Bull 46 1:47.013 1.758
7 Bearman Haas 47 1:47.048 1.793
8 Alonso Aston Martin 48 1:47.057 1.802
9 Piastri McLaren 47 1:47.060 1.805
10 Leclerc Ferrari 44 1:47.067 1.812
11 Hamilton Mercedes 48 1:47.236 1.981
12 Colapinto Williams 44 1:47.274 2.019
13 Zhou Stake 43 1:47.644 2.389
14 Hulkenberg Haas 42 1:47.691 2.436
15 Gasly Alpine 47 1:48.018 2.763
16 Stroll Aston Martin 31 1:48.148 2.893
17 Ricciardo RB 39 1:48.380 3.125
18 Bottas Stake 41 1:48.418 3.163
19 Ocon Alpine 35 1:48.831 3.576
20 Tsunoda RB 8 1:50.887 5.632

Check out our Sunday gallery from Baku here.

