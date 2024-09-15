Azerbaijan Grand Prix: Fastest Race Laps

Fastest times posted by each driver during the Qatar Airways Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Pos Name Team Lap Time Gap 1 Norris McLaren 42 1:45.255 127.582 mph 2 Russell Mercedes 45 1:46.628 1.373 3 Verstappen Red Bull 42 1:46.798 1.543 4 Sainz Ferrari 46 1:46.866 1.611 5 Albon Williams 43 1:46.947 1.692 6 Perez Red Bull 46 1:47.013 1.758 7 Bearman Haas 47 1:47.048 1.793 8 Alonso Aston Martin 48 1:47.057 1.802 9 Piastri McLaren 47 1:47.060 1.805 10 Leclerc Ferrari 44 1:47.067 1.812 11 Hamilton Mercedes 48 1:47.236 1.981 12 Colapinto Williams 44 1:47.274 2.019 13 Zhou Stake 43 1:47.644 2.389 14 Hulkenberg Haas 42 1:47.691 2.436 15 Gasly Alpine 47 1:48.018 2.763 16 Stroll Aston Martin 31 1:48.148 2.893 17 Ricciardo RB 39 1:48.380 3.125 18 Bottas Stake 41 1:48.418 3.163 19 Ocon Alpine 35 1:48.831 3.576 20 Tsunoda RB 8 1:50.887 5.632

Check out our Sunday gallery from Baku here.