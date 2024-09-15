Site logo

Azerbaijan Grand Prix: Driver Tyre Strategies

15/09/2024

Details of each driver's tyre strategy during the Qatar Airways Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Driver Team Start Stint 2 Stint 3
Piastri McLaren NM NH
Leclerc Ferrari NM NH
Russell Mercedes NM NH
Norris McLaren NH NM
Verstappen Red Bull NM NH US
Alonso Aston Martin UM UH
Albon Williams NH NM
Colapinto Williams NM NH
Hamilton Mercedes NM UH
Bearman Haas NM NH
Hulkenberg Haas NM NH
Gasly Alpine NH NS
Ricciardo RB UH NS
Zhou Stake UH UM
Ocon Alpine UH NS
Bottas Stake UM UH
Perez Red Bull NM NH
Sainz Ferrari NM NH
Stroll Aston Martin UM UH UH
Tsunoda RB UM UH

LATEST IMAGES

