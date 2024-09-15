Azerbaijan Grand Prix: Driver Tyre Strategies

Details of each driver's tyre strategy during the Qatar Airways Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Driver Team Start Stint 2 Stint 3 Piastri McLaren NM NH Leclerc Ferrari NM NH Russell Mercedes NM NH Norris McLaren NH NM Verstappen Red Bull NM NH US Alonso Aston Martin UM UH Albon Williams NH NM Colapinto Williams NM NH Hamilton Mercedes NM UH Bearman Haas NM NH Hulkenberg Haas NM NH Gasly Alpine NH NS Ricciardo RB UH NS Zhou Stake UH UM Ocon Alpine UH NS Bottas Stake UM UH Perez Red Bull NM NH Sainz Ferrari NM NH Stroll Aston Martin UM UH UH Tsunoda RB UM UH

