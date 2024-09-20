Singapore Grand Prix: Practice team notes - Alpine

Esteban Ocon: "The pace looked relatively promising this morning in Free Practice 1 but seemed to drop off for us in Free Practice 2 even though the car felt similar between the two sessions.

"We need to debrief as a team and understand why that is and aim to come back stronger tomorrow. We were expecting a little more in terms of pace from the car but that was not the case today. We will give it our best to improve the car and hopefully be up in the mix in Qualifying."

Pierre Gasly: "It's been a tough Friday Practice for us in Singapore. We have not been competitive relative to our expectations, so we have a lot of work to do in order to understand the areas where we are lacking. We have another Practice before Qualifying where hopefully we can make the necessary changes to improve things. We need to be faster and the aim is to really find these much-needed improvements because today has not been a great day."