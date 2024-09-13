Azerbaijan Grand Prix: Practice team notes - Alpine

Esteban Ocon: "We had some issues in Free Practice 1 and we had to catch up in Free Practice 2 this afternoon, as we missed some valuable running time.

As a result, it was a very busy second session for us and we managed to do a lot of work during that hour on track. We have items to be working on this evening and tomorrow to bring more performance to the car. We know what to work on with the engineers now to get ready for, hopefully, a better day tomorrow."

Pierre Gasly: "That was not the smoothest Friday Practice Day from our side. We did not have a clean day with both Free Practice 1 and Free Practice 2 compromised for various reasons. We have a lot of work to do to turn things around in order to be better placed for the rest of the weekend. We will all put the hard work in and aim to find some improvements."