Renault staff to hold Monza protest

Viry-Chatillon-based staff are planning a (hopefully, not largely) peaceful protest at this weekend's Italian Grand Prix as the French manufacturer ponders its future in F1.

Following the recent statement from the Social and Economic Council of Alpine employees, French newspaper L'Equipe reports that a "clear and non-aggressive message advocating for the continuation of a French engine in F1" will take place at Monza this weekend.

The Social and Economic Council confirmed that as many as 100 employees will attend the event in a bid to convey their "non-aggressive" message.

"Each group will display a banner with a clear and non-aggressive message," said the CSE, "pleading the cause of maintaining a French engine in F1. All will be wearing a white T-shirt with the Alpine logo, the message #ViryOnTrack and a black armband. No action will prevent track operations from taking place."

"It is, from what I heard, some peaceful protests," Esteban Ocon told reporters, though the French have history. "People want to talk, obviously, which is completely normal.

"I hope that there will be some conversations between the parties," he added.

"I have absolutely no power or control over that situation," said Pierre Gasly. "It's a team and top management topic. So from this point of view, I'm focusing on my race, and the best thing I can do to every employee of the team is perform the best way I can on the track. To give them the rewards of all the hard work that every single employee is doing. That's my role in the team and that's what I'll focus on."

"At the end of the day, hopefully everyone will come out of it with a good option."

"We are aware of some activities planned this weekend from staff of Viry," said Alpine in a brief statement. "We understand from their communication these will be peaceful protests and will not impact team operations.



"The transformation project is still being evaluated and no decision has been taken yet by Alpine's management. The dialogue, which opened since the project was presented to the Viry employee representatives in July, is important to Alpine's management and will be pursued in the upcoming weeks."