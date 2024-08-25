Viry staff call for Renault rethink

Staff at Renault's Viry-Chatillon factory have called on the French manufacturer to rethink its decision to leave F1.

Though one of the sport's great innovators, Renault has pretty much used F1 like a revolving door, be it as a constructor or engine manufacturer, entering and leaving the sport almost on a whim.

One of the main driving forces behind the introduction of the hybrid formula, the French manufacturer has won just 16 (7.3%) of the 218 grands prix held since its introduction, and is unlikely to add to its tally any time soon.

Indeed, already lagging behind the competition, and fearing that the 2026 rules overhaul will see it fall even further behind, Renault is looking to pull the plug on its F1 operation as a manufacturer, leaving Alpine to seek an alternative supply, most likely from Mercedes.

While Renault has yet to announce anything officially, last month Toto Wolff admitted that he expected them to "take a decision soon on whether they want to continue with their Formula One engine programme or not".

Now, concerned by the speculation, the Social and Economic Council of employees at Viry-Chatillon has accused Renault of seeking to pull out of F1 not merely due to its engine's failure to be competitive but as part of a cost-cutting exercise, as buying in engines from Mercedes would cost around $17m compared to the current cost to the company of $120m.

In a statement, the Social and Economic Council of employees cited Alpine founder Jean Redele's vision, his love of innovation and desire to compete at the highest level of motorsport.

"To see Alpine F1 team turn to a foreign engine today would be a betrayal of this vision," it read, "marking a disgraceful abandonment of the team's legacy and 50 years of high-tech history and expertise.

"We fail to understand what justifies dismantling the elite entity that is the Viry-Chatillon factory and betraying its legacy and DNA by implanting a Mercedes heart into our Alpine F1.

"The announcement of the end of the development and production of French power units for Formula One is a nonsense," it added. "We cannot accept that Alpine and the Renault Group tarnish their images, which is why we urge (Luca) de Meo and his board of directors to reverse this decision."

Though a decision is expected to be made on 30 September, speaking at Zandvoort Flavio Briatore insisted that he is in the dark as to the company's plans.

"This is the decision of the chairman of the Renault Group, we read in the newspaper like you guys," he told reporters. "I have nothing to say about that."

However, he did take the opportunity to point out that Mercedes-powered McLaren is currently battling Red Bull for both titles.

