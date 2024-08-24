Dutch Grand Prix: Qualifying team notes - Alpine

Esteban Ocon: "It has been a disappointing weekend so far. I have been struggling with the car set-up here, no matter what the conditions were and just had very poor grip.

"So unfortunately, I was just not able to put a quick enough lap together today. We need to ensure we put ourselves in a solid position and that we can keep the positive momentum going from before the summer break. We will be in a difficult position on the grid tomorrow to get to where we want to be, considering I will start from P17 and the nature of the track here in Zandvoort. Hopefully, we can extract some useful data from the running today, learn from it and give it our all tomorrow where we aim to be more competitive."

Pierre Gasly: "I'm very pleased with today's effort. Before Qualifying, it was clear that we would have a challenge on our hands to progress through Q1 and into Q2, especially after a tough Friday Practice. In the end, we reached Q3 so I'm happy with that. We almost extracted the maximum from the car. We missed a little bit of lap time in Q3 but, even so, we're inside the top 10 and we have put ourselves in a good position to fight for points in the race. We know we have a battle tomorrow with Lewis [Hamilton] and Carlos [Sainz] starting behind us. It's going to be a tough race but we will be ready for it. We just need to try and hang onto some of the cars starting ahead of us. If we can score points that will be great and that is the aim."

Julian Rouse, Sporting Director: "We have made a good step forward since yesterday's Practice. We've built positive momentum through the weekend where, in the end, we have one car reach Q3 and in contention to score points in the race. Our competitiveness is in line with previous races where we brought upgrades to the car, and we must keep learning and keep developing in order to continue progress. While we've seen some interesting conditions over the past few days here in Zandvoort, tomorrow's weather looks more stable. We will assess our options on strategy in order to give ourselves the best chance to score points. Our eyes are firmly forwards and racing our closest rivals."