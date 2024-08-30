Italian Grand Prix: Practice team notes - Alpine

Esteban Ocon: "It's always exciting to come to Monza, one of the highlights of the whole season.

"We haven't had the best start to the weekend so far and just simply didn't have the pace today, so we will have to work hard overnight to find improvements. We are trying lots of different things at the moment to find more performance but still seem to be struggling quite a bit. We got some good running today and have gathered useful data, so we will keep digging hard overnight. The whole team is putting the work in, in order for us to find more performance. But this might be another tough weekend for us at this track. We continue to push and with the track changes, hopefully there will be some opportunities tomorrow. We need to make sure we come prepared for any opportunities."

Pierre Gasly: "This morning was tough and this afternoon, with the set-up work, it was looking better on the Medium tyres. However, we didn't get to do a lap on the Soft tyres with a red flag and some traffic. I didn't manage to do a representative lap on the softer compound, so I think that there is more to come tomorrow. As we expected on this track, we have no other choice than to be perfect for a chance to get into Q2 in Qualifying tomorrow and challenge the cars in front of us. There have been a few changes to the track and, on my side, it was just a matter of getting used to them but driving-wise it is very similar. The tarmac we will have to keep an eye on Sunday for degradation, I think that this is the biggest change to before. Tomorrow will be challenging but I'm confident that we can improve the car and find some more performance. The field is extremely tight, and we will have to be perfect tomorrow."