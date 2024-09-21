Singapore Grand Prix: Qualifying team notes - Alpine

Esteban Ocon: "I was happier with the car in Qualifying, it felt better this evening and we took a step forward in terms of pace from Free Practice 3, particularly in Q1.

"The pace seemed to drop off a little in Q2 and we were not able to extract much more to be closer to Q3. A mixed result in the end. I'm glad we could improve a little bit, but we are still far away from where we want to be. We'll debrief to understand what happened between Q1 and Q2 and will aim to bring the fight tomorrow to progress up the field."

Pierre Gasly: "It's a disappointing Qualifying performance where we have a lot of things to understand. I just felt like I had no grip and poor traction and the car really felt much worse than it did earlier in the day. We did not improve things and I basically matched my lap time between Free Practice 3 to Qualifying where it should be much quicker. It's confusing at the moment, we are certainly scratching our heads and we will work hard together to figure out this deficit. It's always a tough race physically here. We will just aim to be in the mix tomorrow, see what happens and push to the very end."