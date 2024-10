Verstappen to continue with FIA 'protest'

Max Verstappen has suggested that his 'silent protest' at FIA press conferences will continue following "ridiculous" punishment for swearing.

Hauled before the stewards for uttering the F-word while describing his car's performance, just days after the FIA announced a clampdown on swearing, the Dutchman was handed a penalty consisting of community service.

In reaction, he all but refused to speak at the subsequent FIA press conferences, preferring to talk to reporters elsewhere.

Speaking in Austin ahead of this weekend's United States Grand Prix, the three-time world champion has suggested that his protests may continue.

I think already the world we live in, right? A lot of stuff is like that. I think this particular scenario, yes, I think is very unnecessary. Of course I know that you can't generally swear in context, but I think that's more related to when you insult someone and then you hear comments, but you don't want kids seeing that.

"Well, when I was five years old, I never watched a press conference in my life anyway," said the Dutchman in reaction to the claim that his language was a bad example to the growing number of young fans of the sport, "and I think at school you've said way worse things than that, because you grow up with kids.

"You're a bit of a rebel," he continued. "You always say bad stuff. That's just how life is. You want to set an example, yeah, sure. But I don't think that they should make such a big deal out of it.

"I'm not aggressive or whatever," he added. "Like I said, I'm just living my life, and when I don't agree with something, I'll say it."

Asked ih he had talked to Mohammed ben Sulayem since the incident in Singapore, Verstappen said: "No. I'm always open for a chat," he added. "But from my side at the moment, it's not that I am the one who has to reach out with this stuff. I just live my life and continue. Nothing changes. I've not talked to the FIA about it."

Meanwhile, Grand Prix Drivers' Association director, George Russell, has revealed that the so-called 'drivers' union' is to present its views to the FIA.

"It does seem a little bit silly that it has come to this," said the Briton. "We've yet to speak with the FIA as yet, but we hope to do so next week in Mexico.

"Collectively, we're all on the same page," he added. "Next week we'll probably formally put something for you guys to read from the drivers as a united whole.

"We don't want to be taking away the heat of the moment," explained the Mercedes driver. "Emotions that drivers show during a race. I think it is down to the broadcaster when it comes to the race to choose if they want to broadcast that or not. It is very challenging for the drivers when you have a microphone, you're talking with your team, you're in the middle of battle.

"Maybe we have a duty just to be conscious of our words," he conceded. "As I said, I think next week we'll probably collectively have a letter or something together just to share with everyone."