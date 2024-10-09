FIA announces two leadership appointments

Seemingly in competition with Red Bull to see who can lose the most employees, the FIA has announced two new "significant" appointments.

Alberto Villarreal has been appointed General Manager and Alessandra Malhame as Senior HR Director.

The appointments come days after the departure of director of communications Luke Skipper and secretary general of mobility Jacob Bangsgaard, which in turn followed the departures of governance and regulatory director Pierre Ketterer, head of commercial legal affairs Edward Floydd and the governing body's CEO Natalie Robyn, not forgetting sporting director Steve Nielsen, single-seater technical director Tim Goss and head of Women in Motorsport Commission, Deborah Mayer.

According to today's press release from the FIA, "the appointments mark a milestone in the FIA's evolution which places greater emphasis on robust governance and financial performance and a sharper focus on people strategies and culture for sustained success.

Villarreal joins the FIA as General Manager, reporting directly to the FIA President and the President of the Senate. In his role, he will oversee the operational and financial performance of the organisation, bringing leadership to the FIA Administration, ensuring alignment with the FIA's strategic objectives, and prioritising the interests of FIA Members in decision-making.

With 28 years of experience in the automotive sector, including two decades in senior leadership roles at Goodyear, Villarreal brings extensive expertise in sales, marketing, retail, and telematics. His international background and proven leadership make him well-positioned to drive complex projects in competitive environments.

"It is an honour to join the FIA at such a pivotal time," he said. "I look forward to working with members, the President, the leadership team and all staff to achieve our shared goals of reform and growth."

Italy's Alessandra Malhame joins to provide strategic leadership in human resources, guiding HR operations and workplace strategies for the organisation.

She has spent over 20 years in leadership roles, including time at Honeywell and most recently at Bristol Myers Squibb, where she led HR initiatives for the Global and Local Research and Development Organisation as well as continuing the transformation and harmonisation of company culture. Her expertise in organisation and talent development, culture building and engagement will be crucial as the FIA continues to optimise its human capital.

"The strength of any thriving organisation lies in its people," she said. "My focus at the FIA will be on fostering a culture of inclusivity and innovation, simplifying processes, and empowering employees to achieve our shared goals."

"I am delighted to welcome Alberto and Alessandra to the team," said Mohammed ben Sulayem. "With Alberto's vast leadership experience, I am confident he will drive sustainability in our financial performance, governance and operations and deliver value for our members. Alessandra brings a wealth of HR expertise to the federation. I am confident she will ensure the development of our most precious commodity - our people."