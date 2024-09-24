Red Bull's head of race strategy joins McLaren

McLaren has announced the recruitment of Red Bull's Head of Race Strategy, Will Courtenay as its Sporting Director.

Reporting into Randeep Singh, Racing Director, the role will help grow the Woking team's sporting operations as the team continues its pursuit of success.



Courtenay joins McLaren after twenty years at Red Bull, where he is currently Head of Race Strategy, bringing with him a wealth of experience.

His expertise will add further depth to the team's sporting operation and will help drive performance within the racing team.

"We are delighted to welcome Will to McLaren," said Andrea Stella. "His experience, professionalism and passion for motorsport make him the ideal candidate to lead our F1 sporting function.

"We are now entering a key phase in our journey as a team, and we are confident that he will be a great addition to our strong leadership team as we strive to continue challenging for wins and championships."

Courtenay is the third high-profile departure from Red Bull this year, following Adrian Mewey's move to Aston Martin and Jonathan Wheatley's move to Audi.

"After a long and successful service, being with the team since the Jaguar days, we are sad to see Will go," said a Red Bull spokesperson, "but wish him all the best in this step up.

"Will continues to be part of the team, seeing out his contract until mid-2026."