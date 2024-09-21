Singapore Grand Prix: Qualifying team notes - McLaren

Lando Norris: "It was tough in Qualifying today, I was finding it difficult to go quicker and it put me under a little bit of pressure, especially with just one lap to get it right.

"The car felt good though, it's been strong all weekend and when you have that, you're confident, you can go out and push to get the lap time you need. So, I did the job I had to do to thank the team for their hard work and I'm excited to see what we can do tomorrow."

Oscar Piastri: "A pretty average end to Qualifying, unfortunately. The lap was looking good until the last sector, and then I got a bit eager on the throttle and that was pretty much the end of the lap. It's a shame, because the car was competitive. A frustrating way to end Qualifying, but we'll put the work in tonight and aim to move forward in tomorrow's race."

Andrea Stella - Team Principal : "A strong performance for the team overall in this Qualifying session, which confirms that the car can be competitive across many different types of circuit layouts. That's important - not just for this event but overall, in this final quarter of the season. Lando has been putting in very strong laps all weekend and he's taken the Pole Position he thoroughly deserved. On Oscar's side, his lap in Q2 was very promising - and would have been enough for the front row of the grid - but the lap time went away from us in Q3. We'll review that, but primarily our focus now is on preparation for the race tomorrow. The car is quick, and we should put ourselves in position to achieve an important result at the Singapore Grand Prix."