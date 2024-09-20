Singapore Grand Prix: Practice team notes - McLaren

Lando Norris: "I'm happy with today, a positive start to the weekend in tough conditions

"We've got good competition with Ferrari looking strong, but we've started the weekend off on the right foot with some strong laps today. The hard work doesn't stop, and we'll look to make progress before Qualifying tomorrow evening."

Oscar Piastri: "It's been a tricky first day. There are definitely some things to work on going into tomorrow. I'm struggling a little bit with the car and some disruption to FP1 meant it wasn't the smoothest first day. However, the car looks quick, and we'll work hard overnight to try to unlock some more performance."

Andrea Stella - Team Principal : "Both sessions were pretty productive, we had to do some checks to the car after kisses to the wall but otherwise Friday has been smooth for the team. We have a lot of data to look at in terms of car setup and tyre behaviours. It's difficult to understand the competitiveness situation. We see that there's some midfielders that look to be pretty quick here, so we expect another busy and tight competitive session in Qualifying and the race. We will do our best to be as prepared as possible to fight at the front for another positive result."