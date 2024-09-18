Singapore Grand Prix: Preview - McLaren

Lando Norris: "It feels good going into this race knowing we're currently first in the Constructors' Championship. The team have done and keep doing an excellent job. We know we now need to keep working hard and delivering consistent results.

"I'm excited for this weekend in Singapore. It's a great country to visit and it's cool to race under the lights. This circuit can be quite challenging with the humidity, but I've done well here in the past and I'm feeling prepared, so it should be another fun race."

Oscar Piastri: "After an incredible weekend securing my second Grand Prix win, I'm ready to go for it again in Singapore. It's a shorter circuit but an incredibly demanding one for the drivers. We have a good rhythm going in the team, and we now have to keep adding as many points as possible.

"We got some decent points from Singapore last year. With a stronger car, we should be in a position to challenge. Hopefully, we can keep the momentum going."

Andrea Stella - Team Principal : "After a successful weekend in Baku, we now head to Singapore and another street circuit. This is one of the more physically demanding races due to the high humidity. The team are prepared for such tricky conditions and will aim for another good weekend of points.

"We go into this weekend leading the Constructors' Championship, but we must now work hard to keep hold of this position. We are encouraged by our performance, and ready for the next seven races."

Marina Bay Street Circuit

Race laps: 62

Circuit length: 4.940 km/3.070 miles

Total race distance: 306.143 km/190.229 miles

Number of corners: 19 (7 right, 12 left)

Allocated tyre compounds: Hard: C3, Medium: C4 and Soft: C5