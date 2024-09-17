Singapore Grand Prix: Preview - Stake

Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber heads to South East Asia for one of the most iconic races on the calendar, as Formula One races under the floodlights of Singapore.

The Marina Bay circuit is a big challenge for drivers and cars alike, with a bumpy street circuit surface, unforgiving walls and sharp corners asking for millimetric precision. In addition, the hot and humid conditions will be pushing to the limit not just the drivers, but the crews in the garages as well, in what is one of the ultimate tests of physical endurance in motorsport.

Alessandro Alunni Bravi, Team Representative: "Singapore is one of the standout events on the calendar, both for the spectacle and the unique demands of the track. It's a true test of endurance for the drivers and the team, and a challenge we've been preparing for meticulously. We know that our performance this season has not been to the standard we expect from ourselves, but our focus is firmly on making the most of the opportunities ahead. Street circuits like Marina Bay reward precision and teamwork, and we've been refining our approach to ensure we can deliver when it counts. The goal is clear: to become more competitive and capitalise on every chance to score points. Last weekend in Baku, registering the fastest pitstop across all teams is a small sign of the direction we want to go in: everyone in the team is pushing in the same way, and we're determined to showcase the hard work that's been going on behind the scenes."

Valtteri Bottas: "Singapore is one of the toughest races of the season, and that's what makes it so rewarding when you get it right. The heat, humidity, and the close barriers mean there's no margin for error, but it's a track where experience counts. We've been working hard to extract more pace from the car, and if we can put together a clean weekend, I believe we can be much closer to being in the mix. It's all about maximising each session and being smart with strategy. I'm ready for the challenge and looking forward to seeing what we can achieve under the lights."

Zhou Guanyu: "Racing in Singapore is always special - it's a unique experience with the night race and the atmosphere, and there are always so many Chinese fans boosting me with their support. Marina Bay is a track that puts both the car and driver to the test in a big way. We've been focused on improving our consistency across a race weekend, and I think Singapore offers us a good opportunity to apply everything we've learned. It's a circuit that demands a lot in terms of concentration and car balance, but I'm confident that if we execute our plan, we can be in a stronger position. Every race is a chance to move forward, and I'm excited to take on the challenge in Singapore."